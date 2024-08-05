Police release new photos of suspects in death of actor Johnny Wactor

The 37-year-old was fatally shot in Los Angeles in May after confronting three people who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

August 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live