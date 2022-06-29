President Biden signs Honoring Our PACT Act into law

ABC News' Jay O'Brien and Senior Pentagon Reporter Luis Martinez discuss President Joe Biden signing the PACT Act, the bipartisan bill that will expand veterans' health benefits eligibility.

