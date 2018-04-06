Transcript for Puerto Rico residents recovering from Maria brace for hurricane season

Victor okay I know here in double cola Puerto Rico this is ground zero. This is where hurricane Maria first made landfall in Puerto Rico. Some eight months ago while 99% of the island has had power restored there are people who live here. Still without electricity so many months later. How long have you been without power tonight hate mornings since hurricane Maria you do not have power no power. What Hollywood know it been like every single day eight wants auto horrible. Don't want to go. To a big city than their mobility. It's really excited that a generator running as well here. Every I'm guessing you're spending money on every single thing. Let's take a look high above here. Yahoo! McCoy got that worker up there trying to restore power this is one of the few remaining spots the entire island where there still residents without power. I didn't file a chicken tower and a visiting good shape. The lines still functional you know he's really good. That towers working because a lot of the people this area don't have power. You don't bow before me from OK you know I was. The most you guys are trying to get power restored pearl the why worry golf. You know. So you're says the power lines the lines are not good Melinda right on the looking for the line doesn't work involved it's off yet eight. Any any idea what it might be restored for the people who live. You know. Polity kids that follow do nothing. Suddenly think oh this is the first and you guys have been here a good check on the towers you know. So you that in December you're in December 2. So what you need for an eye for what progress has been made since. December. Vivid as you know. How long it has been without electricity phone alone. 99 months about 9 AM nine months and look at Miami's to see what has that been like without power for oh that gave me. It's been terrible you have a small generator but it only goes so much about my watch and and it's a bit of bad enough because. Denying something that we don't I don't let them off money for that we'll put to got. He did tell complement and compliment on the ninth of this is the small generator you have have been using this every single night big thing and don't have time. He's been got ten dollars on gas every single night and out of the night battle last few here. Until they've got it and can't buy another ten dollars but it's getting expensive is not every single day still better Spencer. Bully me that expenses. He has this ever died on his mama it's been sort of a you know let the what can and that she then took that happened. And didn't think they know that hurricane season is starting. Again and you still don't have a hearty. What's scary is what we have right in and get out because that. They they think they need to go when I know that talk implement them in again. Now it's hurricane season and other so could be coming this way we leave him. Speculative it's yes. Straight talk consoles sanctions. To press because it's just been so difficult. In the months after hurricane were in almost eight months. Still no electricity appear. He's OK we're so containing. The noose is CEO big people down there already have choosing a pattern for awhile but. It was another who saw that all. You know obviously done enough deaths. Yet some window. Yeah I'm all friendly amendment to state law beyond that I. Increasing felon that it. Singles nine months later and still nothing that they feel forgotten muddy. You run this nursing homes a hospice how many patients Gavin right now I have eleven patients and as hurricane season approaches. Now that we know what are monster hurricane computer Puerto Rico. How what kind of extra steps have been taken to be prepared to stay that you never in love you never prepare for something like this because they have been when you say prepared you gotta go through this. You know to see what I realize that happened you gotta go through it and live it is there read like you get scared and you wanna get everything you run you wanna get water you might have fool you wanna get. Have a lot of stuff. Residents with silicon with Telus that there are going to be much better prepared themselves this time around. They're bracing fort they know. Exactly how bad it can be after Maria just devastated the island eight months ago we will be here on the ground to report as hurricane season approaches. That Joseph Kendall ABC news double cola Puerto Rico.

