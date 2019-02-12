Transcript for Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Michigan

Business owners say the sale of recreational marijuana something they've been working towards for years and customers say they hope today's just the beginning. It's on us and I'll have to worry about. Not thinly. On a busy Sunday doors opened at 10 AM sharp in the heart of Ann Arbor marijuana retailers green stone provisions on Ashley street exclusive provisioning centers on varsity drive. And harbors wellness on east liberty all eager to service recreational users before this. I was even arising our first manager right Derek and as he was walking in the door he saw people coming out of their cars aren't waiting to line up supply Louis. You know you're lose than. Today's move comes after Michigan voters spoke more than a year ago choosing to make our state the tent in the country to sell recreational eat. Other locations in Everett and Moran's seat also Laura part of the action customers here in Ann Arbor sharing their enthusiasm for this date. And to buying affordable product tested by the states. It is just it's nice should be able to pick and choose. Exactly what you're seeing how accurate hiding and at the end it's not I want. And a pretty much as I am for the convenience. Ants its plush. As that properly Packers in total the state issued eighteen licenses to help make this happen including to growers and processors. The state is also allowing licensed retailers to move. 50% of medical product that's been in inventory for at least thirty days over to the recreational side. More than a dozen additional businesses will be license on January earnestly on city for now. In the meantime more shops already approved to sell recreational lead are waiting for their local communities to give the Green Line. Cities like Ferndale are also expected to allow recreational sales in several months until then those few businesses already allowed to sell are cashing in. Simon.

