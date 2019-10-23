Always to remove female symbol from sanitary pads

More
The company said this week it will remove the female symbol from the wrappers of its menstruation and sanitary products as a statement of inclusion.
0:24 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Always to remove female symbol from sanitary pads
Always is making no change to its packaging it is removing the Venus symbol from some of its rappers symbol represents femininity. And the company says it is making the change into more inclusive I'm transgender and on buying -- customers in movies sparking reaction some people pointing out that there are people who man straight. Who identify as men. Always says a new packaging will appear in stores or early next year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"The company said this week it will remove the female symbol from the wrappers of its menstruation and sanitary products as a statement of inclusion.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66483149","title":"Always to remove female symbol from sanitary pads","url":"/US/video/remove-female-symbol-sanitary-pads-66483149"}