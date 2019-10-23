Transcript for Always to remove female symbol from sanitary pads

Always is making no change to its packaging it is removing the Venus symbol from some of its rappers symbol represents femininity. And the company says it is making the change into more inclusive I'm transgender and on buying -- customers in movies sparking reaction some people pointing out that there are people who man straight. Who identify as men. Always says a new packaging will appear in stores or early next year.

