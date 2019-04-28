Transcript for Rescue underway for 5 trapped in Virginia cave after rainstorm

We head 600 sinner to cave on Friday evening around 19100. And planned on spinning an extended amount of time in the caves exploring and doing things. In the cave. Oh on Sunday morning in about 2 AM. One of those subjects was able to make his way out of the cave. To report to that the others were having some problems they were exhausted. Starring to have some problems with hypothermia. And some issues like that we don't know a lot more information that right now on do the nature of the cave of it being very technical. Very small space to get in half a news groups. Things like that it's taking us some considerable time to get teens end. To assess them see what's going on. And then also end to get word back cal because things like cell phones or radios and well different communication methods like that don't work with in the case. So. It's gonna take some time to get good information back and then at that point we'll know more about what we face as far as getting them out of the case. And I and what additional resources we need.

