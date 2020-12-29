Transcript for Residents without heat after attack on gas lines

FBI investigation is underway in Aspen Colorado after a gas company was vandalized crews were forced to shut off gas to 3500 homes. Leaving families with no heat or hot water they're scrambling to get out space heaters while the system is purged. They have to go door to door to re light the pilots in each home police call this an intentional attack. They say the name of an environmental activist group was scrawled on a piper but no word if it's related to the out to the outage. Milestone today in the airline industry Boeing 737 Max jet. Is returning to service over the US American Airlines is flying the first paying passengers since a jet was grounded last year following two deadly crashes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.