The role of church leaders in vaccination efforts

More
ABC News’ Terry Moran talks to faith leaders across the country who have been preaching the gospel both for and against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
11:34 | 03/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The role of church leaders in vaccination efforts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:34","description":"ABC News’ Terry Moran talks to faith leaders across the country who have been preaching the gospel both for and against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76478162","title":"The role of church leaders in vaccination efforts","url":"/US/video/role-church-leaders-vaccination-efforts-76478162"}