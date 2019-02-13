Transcript for Slain NYPD detective 'gave his life for us,' mayor says

Here we are eighteen hours after the tragic death of one of New York city's finest. And the full with the billfold raft of New York police department's investigative techniques and expertise on display here in Richmond Hill as they look into the deep sales last night they quickly figured out sort of what happened and when it happened. But today the focus of attention will be on how this happened and why. This happened take a look at some video from news copter seven this is from late this morning. And what immediately catches your attention is the number of bullet casings on the floor they are here in Queens as many we've learned is eight responding officers opened fire unleashing a barrage of 48 gun shots. The police commissioner last night acknowledging that it was in fact. Friendly fire that killed 42 year old veteran detective Brian Simons in blue on March 1. What is celebrated nineteen years with the department of the other officer from the 102 precinct he's actually a sergeant who was injured. 27 year old Matthew Gorman in eight and a half year veteran he is expected to be released from Jamaica hospital following surgery last night. Now today mayor to block he'll spoke about the horrors of another line of duty death. For the NYPD. I've heard that act 911 call. Of a man with a gun taking people hostage in the back of a store that could've been anyone of us who happened into a store. And our lives on the line and then our officers come and put their lives on the line to make sure that we survive. That's what detective Simon some was doing nineteen years. On the force protecting us. Now this afternoon a clearer picture is emerging of the suspect that this general what happened here at about 615 last night in Richmond Hill it started again within attempted robbery inside that teen Mobil's lore. A man police say using a fake gun that man 27 year old. Christopher ransom who has a history of at least eight prior arrests and if you look at his criminal history that goes back to 2009. Criminal possession of stolen property a year later a series of impersonation say investigators impersonating a police officer in 20122. Years later impersonating a college student in the hopes of landing a court intern ship. And then again in 2016 impersonating a police officer.

