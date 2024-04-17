Supreme Court to weigh in on criminalization of homelessness

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer explores the criminalization of homelessness as communities use punitive measures to clear encampments. The Supreme Court tackles the case next week.

April 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live