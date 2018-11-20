Suspect's pants catch on fire after crime goes wrong

The man was attempting to syphon gas from a U-Haul truck.
11/20/18

Transcript for Suspect's pants catch on fire after crime goes wrong
We're back with this explosive scene in Portland organ where police say the man in the background there was trying to siphon gas from a U haul truck when his pants caught fire and he took them off and railway. Police are now searching forum.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

