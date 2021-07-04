Swimming with dolphins

More
A vlogger films dolphins, turtles, tropical fish and a whitetip reef shark while swimming in Hawaii’s crystal-clear waters.
2:31 | 04/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Swimming with dolphins
No I'm. There. Are. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:31","description":"A vlogger films dolphins, turtles, tropical fish and a whitetip reef shark while swimming in Hawaii’s crystal-clear waters. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76922032","title":"Swimming with dolphins ","url":"/US/video/swimming-dolphins-76922032"}