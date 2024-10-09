Tampa police chief: 'people are heeding our warning'

Tampa Bay police chief, Lee Bercaw urges residents to hunker down and not leave their homes as Hurricane Milton makes landfall this evening.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live