Transcript for Teacher’s back-to-school COVID-19 fears

And a some school districts pressed to reopen we kind of put a couple of teachers who say they're worried about returning to the classroom for some. I do not feel safe climb back into the school building right now when schools closed in South Carolina and marched there were 45 cases. Yet our couple days ago there were over 12100 cases and they range between 15102000. And so I don't feel safe until the state is the number of cases under control the expectation. We've got to get students back in the school building to take care of their social emotional needs is really not fair to you. I'm the teachers and the schools because they cannot have that burden on top of the in amble to teach gearing up pandemic. We want nothing mortar you know the famous parents families government officials to get back to a sense of normalcy he would hug and love art students. In person and classroom we know we'll schools need to communities. But we don't want to feel it though that we are being sacrifice. Or be forced to risk our lives. To go back. Into the classroom. On hopefully that those findings and GO referred to will help the head of the American Federation of Teachers now says it teachers' health and safety are not adequate protected. Nothing is off the table including protests lawsuits or if necessary. Safety strikes.

