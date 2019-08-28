Transcript for Teen climate activist arrives in NYC on sailboat

What a journey Swedish team climate activists who go read it to berg. Who cross the Atlantic and zero emissions sailboat has finally arrived in Manhattan the sixteen year old and a crew arrived at lower Manhattan read in the afternoon. After a two week crossing from Plymouth England to berg is in New York to speak at the United Nations climate. Action summit next week the teenager refuse to fly because of the cost the carbon would have on the planet. She became a European celebrity last year when she refused to go to school to hide like the impact of climate change just sixteen year are all already a role model.

