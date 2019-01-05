Transcript for How toddlers react when parents look down at their phones

Parents post videos of their beaming. Baby after baby seems completely transfixed. We might even mask with kids rat there be looking at the screen. And looking at the parents and their caregivers. We don't know the screens are light their attractive. They're meant to be digital candy experts decided to create an experiment which these two researchers are helping us replicate. Among comes into a laboratory she's asked to scroll and focus on her screen just fort who minutes. This is not about parent thing because parents feel so. Sometimes they have to get things done this is two and a half year old Jensen think he's about to suss so some things. It takes just fifteen seconds for Johnson to start his campaign to get mom Melissa to look up from matte screen. I. And he just I'd send him he repeats the plea. Seven times. And I. When it was over. Act. Johnson's mom said it was a revelation. I don't think I could write a bigger. I really don't want to be guilt tripping parent with a study your implication but I do want this study to be a wake up call. That that face to face time we have with our children if not Jesse anything on the case it is the case. It is the place that children learn most about the world and themselves we love you. Us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.