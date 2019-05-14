Transcript for 'Tragic': 4 dead, 2 missing after midair plane crash over Alaska

A tragic and for two Alaskan sights seen two wars. The aircraft profound up ballclub and in the water. The Coast Guard says to float planes carrying fourteen passengers collided midair. At least four people are dead ten hospitalized and crews are searching the shoreline and forest for two others who are still missing the planes were ten miles outside of catcher can. A popular destination for visitors. Both planes were full of tourists and a seven day cruise out of Vancouver. There is no inevitability. Of four points coming together in a situation like we haven't catcher cam during the summer but there were a lot of people wish I the reality is. The pilots have to see and avoid. The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the Coast Guard says these planes were not under air traffic control at the time. Flying on there own in a remote area. These aircraft piloted by Federer pilot and they know to see and avoid each other. The vulnerability comes in two ways first ball went whether begins to comment but it's not enough to put the operation on the deck and secondly because. The you've got voted visibility from these airplanes. This is cruises the cruise company that sold these fateful flights told ABC news in a statement quote we are incredibly distressed by the situation. And our thoughts and prayers are with those on board the planes and their families. All of the survivors were onboard a single engine plane operated by talk on air. Which just last year had to make a dramatic rescue when what does planes crashed into the side of the mountain. Airline has now suspended its operations. Reporting in New York an entry from GT ABC news.

