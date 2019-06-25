Transcript for Trump awards Iraq War hero with Medal of Honor

Today is my privilege to award the highest military honor to an American soldier who demonstrated. Exceptional courage. To protect his men. And defend our nation. Would you please join me in welcoming. Staff Sargent. David valid here they've. Okay. David is the first living recipient to earn the congressional medal of honor for his bravery. In the Iraq War. In November of 2004. After nearly a year of intense enemy combat Iraq. David who led his squad into battle to liberate the city of Fallujah. An anti Iraq forces I was a tough place. This operation was the bloodiest battle of the Iraq War. For three days straight David it has been kicked down doors searched houses and destroy enemy weapons never knowing where they would find it terrorists lurking next and they were planning of them. The third day of battle was November 10. David just won a ninth birthday. That night his squad was tasked with clearing twelve houses occupied by insurgents. Very dangerous. Operation. They entered house after house and secured nine of the buildings. Then came the ten that was a tough one it was a three story building surrounded by a nine foot wall. As they.

