Former Trump Plaza casino imploded after falling into disrepair

More
The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded in Atlantic City to make way for a new development.
0:26 | 02/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Trump Plaza casino imploded after falling into disrepair
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded in Atlantic City to make way for a new development.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75945776","title":"Former Trump Plaza casino imploded after falling into disrepair","url":"/US/video/trump-plaza-casino-imploded-falling-disrepair-75945776"}