Transcript for Turning Point: Driving While Black

In their dramatic video that shocked the nation. 32 year old Alando co steel killed by a police officer in 2016. I. Richard. 10. Fatally shot in the traffic stop that was the case of mistaken identity. The officer looking for robbery suspects. Could steal was not involved in any robbery and have a license to carry a weapon at this case is an extreme example of what could happen during a police traffic stop. And ABC news investigation in partnership where their own stations. Showing in a number of major cities black Americans are far more likely to be stopped that white Americans. In Minneapolis five times more likely. In San Francisco and Chicago four times more likely three times more likely in Philadelphia at Los Angeles but in some other cities the rates are more equal. ABC news found that in Louisville in Houston. Black Americans are as likely as white Americans to be stopped by police but for many African Americans traffic stops evoked intense feelings of the year. Driving while black in dealer law enforcement is one of the most serious and daily encounter happened to personal. Of co these days. Could still have been stopped by police 52 times between 2002 and 2016. According to data compiled by the ACLU. One your police pocus to over eight different times most of the stops for minor traffic violations doesn't have been you. That he would pull over that many times yes it does. Because it deathly means he was profile. When it comes to profiling many well known and while black Americans say they are not exempt. NBA star still in brown says officers in Milwaukee used excessive force during an incident in 2018. Ultimately though you don't CD. We'll see here. Part brought me. Or. It. Police approached brown after seeing his car double parked in the handicapped parking space video shows officers asking brown to take his hands out of his pockets. In tackling him to the ground and caving him brown recently talked about the arrest and ESPN's undefeated so. Reason they felt need to you know trying to make an example out of him. It was escalator accident on the eve in today's India being booked for tonight and blogs at a Milwaukee still downtown. Eight officers involved in the incident were disciplined. Broad filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and several of the officers he rejected a 400000 dollar settlement offer last fall. Choosing to go instead to trial he says what happened to him was not an isolated incidents. And prompted him to become an advocate for criminal justice reform it happens every day. I didn't you know. Gore well you know one MB you know. Quote local activists good to me now under our amino in his position on the arrival shy away from there rolled. Like round many black people say they the other already presumed guilty when stopped by police frank bar Gardner is a professor who studies policing and race. He says disparities like those revealed in our investigation. Highlight the mistrust between law enforcement and the communities they serve a number of African Americans have described to me when I point. Being treated as suspects first citizens second. Is that what you see playing out here. You can be a suspect or you can miss and a son but it's hard to Phil Foley years sense of citizenship on the police are treating her more as a suspect.

