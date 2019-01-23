Transcript for University of South Florida St. Petersburg mistakenly emails 430 acceptance letters

I Alexandria Alexandria recital got an email from the University of South Florida Saint Petersburg congratulating her. She had been accepted to college US asked being her first choice. The says once again congratulations on your missions yet sent Saint Petersburg. We're excited to welcome you to the university. She found out nearly an hour later that mail had been sent in error that sent email from USF said quote. There was it air in the system please disregard the previous email. I was just solos disappointed I was very very let down. Because I've been waiting for a final decision from them since November now. A spokesperson for the university south Florida State Petersburg saying in a statement. 430 acceptance emails were mistakenly sent out on Saturday do T humid air the seventeen year old said she was thrilled thinking she got accepted. She would be the first one in her family to go to college. My mom and I like over in the neighboring excited. We're like gentlemen and and sliced sounding really loud. She's now we anxiously to hear from USF again hoping next time around she's accepted for real and really do hope and a sizable in the fall. A spokesperson for USS saint Pete says they're reviewing me and sitting in seeing what's that's all have to take to make sure a mistake like this. Does not happen again reporting in Pinellas County Julie Salman ABC action news.

