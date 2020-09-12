Unmanned SpaceX Starship test flight explodes during landing

More
The test flight has been scrapped a day earlier due to an engine issue.
0:40 | 12/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unmanned SpaceX Starship test flight explodes during landing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"The test flight has been scrapped a day earlier due to an engine issue.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74637128","title":"Unmanned SpaceX Starship test flight explodes during landing","url":"/US/video/unmanned-spacex-starship-test-flight-explodes-landing-74637128"}