UPS driver jumps for joy after homeowners leave bowl of snacks

More
A delivery driver thanks homeowners for the bowl of snacks they left outside — then skips away happily back to the truck.
0:33 | 12/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UPS driver jumps for joy after homeowners leave bowl of snacks
Yeah. It. Murder earned. Oh woo woo her and back. There. Oh who weren't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"A delivery driver thanks homeowners for the bowl of snacks they left outside — then skips away happily back to the truck.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74729840","title":"UPS driver jumps for joy after homeowners leave bowl of snacks","url":"/US/video/ups-driver-jumps-joy-homeowners-leave-bowl-snacks-74729840"}