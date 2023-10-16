U.S. expands military presence in the Middle East

Pending an Israeli ground invasion in Gaza, The U.S. has increased military presence in the Middle East including two aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean sea.

October 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live