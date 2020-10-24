Transcript for US Naval aircraft crashes into neighborhood

The US navy is now investigating what caused the training plane that took off from Florida to come crashing down in a residential neighborhood near Mobile, Alabama both pilots on board. Were killed in that crash you could see the fiery wreckage there. Witnesses say the plane came straight down and exploded setting fire to a home and several cars. They didn't agree social client or our plane struck sky. I'm sure entity gossip cut up my mechanical function. One way or Harvard coach. It is probably other Scotland act. While the navy says there have been no reports of anyone on the ground being injured the names of the two pilots. Have not yet been released.

