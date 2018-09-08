Transcript for New video of deadly police shooting

I think though since on the Nashville prosecutors are releasing a new video. Of a July shooting that had pastors in the family of the victim accusing Nashville police of racism in the shooting UC 25 year old. Daniel Hambrick he's the suspect and the victim. Running away from officer Andrew Dell. 25 years old. What is most interesting about this new video is for the first time you're getting a good look at the shooting incident. You see the victim running away from the officer asks he's being shot the officer shoots him in the back. The victim is at a great distance when he had shot that is something that people have not seen before. And authorities are sharing with the public to cast as much transparency. On this case as humanly possible. What began this incident was a traffic stop at a public housing complex. Not near the shooting site they were pulling over vehicles trying to find a stolen vehicle. And we're told that way and the victim. Approached and his vehicle he sped away. Police let him run away and then a police officer the police officer who shot and killed him. Spotted his vehicle nearby later that's when the chase began. And the chase that led of course to that shooting. Police have now not issued any charges in this case so far the prosecutor is not charged anyone in this case but police say the investigation. Is still. On bill. I'm Steve doesn't Sami you're watching ABC news law.

