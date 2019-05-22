Transcript for Video shows police tackling, bagging head of boy

We want to make sure. That the greater Sacramento community the state of California in the world is aware of what happened to this young man. New tonight Sacramento police going on the record about a case that is now going viral after a twelve year old boy was detained by officers in del paso heights. As he was attending a carnival and neighborhood car oval. He was accosted. Chased down and all kinds of things happened in the hands of a private security company as well as the Sacramento police department. I sit down with sarge advantage Chandler sac PD to get the facts of what happened while the facts are that our officers were in the area and they observed a security guard whose chase and someone and officers were simply trying to help that security. I'm here to say one thing and one thing though we will not tolerate. Our community particularly our young people being treated in the way that shipment was treated. Folks are social media had questions about this part of the video where what appears to be subtitled dead was police still resided juvenile spit. In a face of our Oscar multiple times. And SP mask was put on the juvenile it wasn't something else and we want to make sure that day and our entire community knows what the spit baskets. This is one of those mask the elastic neck allows for fast and easy removal the person can see and read through it and police say it's meant to protect officers from bodily fluids police tell me in this case the young boy was ultimately released to his mom after being cited for battery on an officer and resisting on officer. In looking at this. For all of us our police department we want in this position. The people of all they want in this that is so. We look at this and we. Stay committed to find ways. To mixture. And it we do all we can do. To prevent disparate and he.

