Transcript for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces 2-week pause in reopening plan

Morning locked all washingtonians today I'm announcing a two week pause. On our phased reopening plan. This means all counties of the next two weeks will stay in the current phase that there and this morning. At the end of the two week cause we will evaluate the metrics at that time. The number of cases per 100000 a hospitalizations. So this is not a change the face plan where we are positive for two weeks as we continue to evaluate the changing conditions in the state of Washington. This decision is based on the information that we've been able analyze just in the last few days. Is at us come in on a daily basis. And we're responding to what we've learned without most recent information. Now we always head out and I think our flexibility. Throughout this pandemic has one of president one of the reasons we have. A great deal of success that this virus has tarnished curves we have responded. It's also worked because of the tremendous compliance we've had with our. Requirements for not skiing and social distancing and a great credit to this goes to the state Washington citizens. A before I talked more about that just a word honor vaccination. To do more than 54%. Of the eligible washingtonians. Every sweep their first dose of the vaccine. In 38%. Are now fully vaccinated. Obviously we aren't that effort to continue because we have a long ways to go to get to much safer position in the state of Washington. I had decided on this two week pause. In consultation with our state department of health and experts. The because we aren't constantly evolving situation. And unlike any other time during the pandemic. We look at the most recent information. Literally on a daily basis to make these decisions. For the past several weeks epidemiologist. Have a observed a fourth wave developing of Covert aid as they talked about last week. But the most recent debut this coming in just the last few days. Including written deal which has reserved over the weekend. Shows that he potential Platt holiness of the Covert activity in the state of Washington which obviously. Is good news. I'd like to show you the ever be curved. First off. I'm gonna show you the ones. That I hope that you can turn your computer so I can see which one is up please. Okay this shows the rate of cases going back to November as we see there to spikes in December and January. The crew then came down and started to grow up with this for a surge. Ritual noticed just in now switched to the next to show a blow up of the last two weeks. You'll see that. Towards their last. A week or two. We've had essentially a plateauing particularly the last several days. On the right side of the curve it's it's essentially flat. Maybe if you're a total optimist even a potential little to apply and I wouldn't go so far to say that but at least a plateauing.

