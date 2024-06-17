Wildfires cause apocalyptic scenes in parts of California

The Post Fire, just North of Los Angeles, has already burned more than 14,000 acres since Saturday. At least 1,200 people were forced to evacuate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

June 17, 2024

