Transcript for Woman indicted months after beach arrest

Her violent arrest caught on camera at a beach in New Jersey over Memorial Day but tonight. She's the one who's been indicted Emily Wideman now facing two counts of assault of a cop in wildwood. Police say she refused to give officers or name when they questioned her about drinking alcohol on the beach video shows one officer punching her in the head. After she allegedly punched and spit at the cops she was charged the cop who hitter cleared of any wrongdoing.

