Transcript for A woman survives a crash off a cliff

Back in this country were learning more about the diver who survived crashing hundreds of feed off of a cliff in California. She survived the fall bears spent seven days when an isolated beach the two people found her say they're still in shock. We experience today. We really big Jeep in she said it was made Jeep Chapman Chelsea more see a change in plans into with the discovery though never forget. The couple says they set up were surfing session with a new ways they decided to go for hike your Big Sur. We saw a bumper first and rare like there's a bunker that's weird. And then came around another band and saw the car. The mores collected items from the car including the jeeps license plate to bring to police as they hit the high control to head back Chelsea heard a noise. She's pregnant digging here then we effects campers. And we turn around and engineering had been in Iraq's case. Gateway to hell Angela Hernandez had not been heard from in seven d.s when she was driving from Portland to visit her sister in Southern California. Using her cell phone authorities were able to track her location but a search by air found no sign of her. The more say they had no idea how long Hernandez was missing when they founder is a miracle achieved. Looked over and size timing was everything. Pictures posted on FaceBook show Hernandez sitting on the rocky coastline as she received medical care she was pulled up by ropes and taken to a hospital. It's what I think anybody. And certainly in shock. Everybody's hopes it stays sending. You its all about all of it. Hernandez told rescuers to stay hydrated she used the radiator hose to siphon water from a nearby stream we went this morning got a host have been negative factor in this here. Just an incredible story of survival there Hernandez sat her Jeep went off the road. But she swerved to avoid a rabbit she suffered a concussion and other injuries but she's expected to fully recover.

