Transcript for Woman survives being run over by SUV

Stuck to the family counts for a good part of the de Oca Patel. Uses prayer to take the mind off the pace whispers in her native Indian town good to not be. Just thankful to be alive all of a sudden he just Cain so far magnet argued England. Think that his gonna come that met that much more than a month ago Alka was outside the mystique gaseous and she owned with her husband. This to them was the setting of an immigrant success story that the twenty dollar. Is how we came in July cameras captured and suvs pull out of the spot back straight in Dover and run her over then drive off. Multiple breaks and bruises from collarbone to the and now in mountain of medical bills. Make every move absolutely painful. I'm an instance that. Somebody put means some kind of behavior write her name red who didn't think. Mesquite police say Jose Ortiz Mendoza was driving that as UB. He was arrested and charged in early August. Why wasn't he paying attention UN atlas electing him even with medicine getting a drink of water takes. Ten minutes and if you think this is pain. Imagine it compounded by the fact that her husband was killed on this very spot nearly seventeen years ago. I mean I think in the right there. He was killed by a white supremacist who went on a shooting spree after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Coordinate it I would say it to me. There are gas station could've been a place to children lost both parents. There are prayers for that and the long long recovery ahead. Jordan panic or. Channel 8 years.

