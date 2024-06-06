WWII vet's granddaughter honors grandpa on D-Day

John Pempek, one of the veterans who helped secure the victory on D-Day, got a special surprise from his granddaughter, Brooke Harding, who is working in Ukraine to defend freedom once again.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live