Transcript for New York legalizes recreational marijuana, expunges former convictions

Chilling good morning it means it soon you'll be able to grow at a home you can walk around with it. But it could be at least a year before it is sold in stores but once that does happen. They're gonna tax it at 13%. This bill that passed the state legislature overnight removes candidates from the list of controlled substances. There makes it legal for anyone over the age of 21 to possess up to three ounces in public New Yorkers will also be allowed to grow up to six points at home. Police groups many Republicans and the state PTA were among those oppose. To legalizing this saying it sends the wrong message and will lead to more people getting high. Here's how assembly majority leader crystal peoples stokes responded. I would not encouraged England to do that but they already Arab and I know I'm looking at what other states have done. If we are able to legalize and regulate. It clean product people who have access to certain numbers of people who actually use it. Starks to decreased. His estate. Fact after fact shows in states that legalize recreation and she'll do not curb motor star the public is aren't just don't understand why there. We'll overnight attorney general what did you James came out in favor saying. It's a racial and criminal justice imperative for too long people of color have been disproportionately impacted by an outdated and shortsighted marijuana prohibition. And it's past time we right this wrong. Back here at City Hall say little local governments will have their say in this. They can actually decide whether they want to allow these retail outlets these dispensaries open up shop amid applause you'll sounds like he's in favor but already. A couple of bucks held all Long Island did they say. They will not be allowing need to be sold in their areas reporting life here at city hall of their former channel seven Eyewitness News Daric.

