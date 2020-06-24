Transcript for Young activist recounts pivotal moments in her fight for black lives

our weeklong series on the young minds making big changes in this country. A leader in the black lives matter movement tells us what spurred her to activism at a very young age. Hi, everyone. My name is nupol kiazolu. I'm 20 years old. I'm the president of black lives matter greater New York and I'm from Brooklyn, New York. I became an activist at 12 years old, and my push into activism was trayvon martin's murder. At the time I couldn't fully articulate how I felt but I knew that I was angry. I came up with this idea to hold this silent protest at my school and I was written up for suspension, didn't care, the only ally I had at the time was my math teacher, she risked her job, having her hoodie on in solidarity with me. The principal sent me home to prepare my case for him. I came back the next day with all my documents, by the time we got out, when we went to the cafeteria, almost every single student in there had their hoodies on with the same exact message and that's what really made me become an activist and an organizer and I haven't stopped since. I committed to the movement at 13 years old. I made the decision to go to charlottesville. At 17 years old. The community there needed bodies on the line. It was a very intense situation. Like, I was spit on, assaulted by a white terrorist. It was just one of the most deplorable things that I have seen in my life. Outside of the negative encounters I had in charlottesville, it definitely opened my eyes to how far we haven't come with race relations in America. Because America likes to portray itself as this post-race utopia. Charlottesville was the perfect modern-day example to prove otherwise. When I saw the video of George Floyd, honestly, I vomited. It was so inhumane to watch that. I went to the site where he was murdered in Minnesota I literally just cried. I could just feel his spirit there. I had to look outside of myself as a leader. When I say no justice, no peace, I mean that. I absolutely do mean that. There will not be any peace in this country until black people are afforded their human rights. Like, we're not fighting for anything that's out of this world. My predecessors that were activists and organizers gave up their lives for the cause. When I know I'm going into a high-risk situation, I just remind myself of that, this cause is greater than me.

