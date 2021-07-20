-
Now Playing: What motivates billionaire Jeff Bezos on his historic space journey?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: The high stakes of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: Legal expert predicts Britney Spears will be free of conservatorship by year’s end
-
Now Playing: Alarming surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant
-
Now Playing: Amazon founder set to launch to the edge of space
-
Now Playing: US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 days before the games
-
Now Playing: Florida man sentenced on a felony charge in Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Utah man dies after falling into canyon while hiking
-
Now Playing: Small plane makes emergency landing in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Amazing dog rescue stories
-
Now Playing: Please enjoy these frolicking baby bison
-
Now Playing: West Coast's extreme heat causing baby birds to jump from hot nests
-
Now Playing: Camila Cabello shares video message about 'being at war with your body'
-
Now Playing: Stock market drops as delta variant fuels economic fear
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Delta variant spreading as students get ready to go back to school
-
Now Playing: Biden pushes back on inflation fears, touts infrastructure plans