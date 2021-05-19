Transcript for 11-year-old fights off would-be kidnapper at bus stop

We turn now to that attempted kidnapping in Florida girl fighting back of the bus stop we're now learning how police say the suspect tried to avoid getting caught. Here's ABC's main covers Ian. This morning a Florida man is in custody after police say he tried to kidnap a girl pleading at a bus stop in west Pensacola. They see surveillance video captured the man getting out of his car running to the girl trying to grab her but the eleven year old spotted Maas and ran away. Police say that man how to. Knight said this eleven year old victim not thought to fight and to fight. And to just never give up. And this could and ended terribly. Thirty year old Jared Paul stain that now under arrest charged with attempted kidnapping assault in battery. The girl's mother says the same man approached her daughter two weeks ago. And she walked her daughter to the bus stop every day since that first incidents except yesterday. She fought and she fought and she thought. Until finally. She was able to break free from her would be captor. Investigators say they tracked down a suspect by locating his carted nearby home they say he tried to cover up the collar of his car's bumper. Well clearly this had been painted black. But you could tell it smells like fresh paint. Another clue authorities say they noticed a blue slime on his arm which the girl hunting plane left before she was attacked in a kidding anyone. We know he wore we know you're an animal. We also know you're under arrest. Authorities say is that tax write and all the Childs he did not appear that girl knew the man before the snap. Injure or Megan thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.