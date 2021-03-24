Transcript for Big changes for the post office

To be blunt and we are not structured properly. And we have fallen out of step with the marketplace weeks there. Postmaster general Lewis to George out what the Newt in your plan. He says will save the post office which currently faces a massive 160 billion dollar shortfall the biggest changed. Along were delivery window for first class mail that window is currently two to three days but to George plan would extend that up to five days. And certain post offices would see reduced hours while postage prices would increase although he's not saying by how much both senators lurk. Too little too Laurie reaction has been swept the postal workers union saying it has deep concerns as some mail carriers say ever record delivery delays during the pandemic. This could be a fatal blow to the reputation of the post office. It's a real true cool but because of the lack of trust alone customer service now. Do enjoy a trouble point he has faced criticism before. Coming under fire last year for slowing mail service before the election I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of all the rights supporters praise the Joyce planner for investing billions and processing equipment and technology. Including mobile devices for carriers and energy efficient trucks but some members of congress call it unacceptable saying longer delivery delays would hurt seniors. Woody for prescription drugs and small businesses waiting for products. It's unclear how much about planned to be implemented at some key lawmakers are demanding a full review by congress first.

