Transcript for Britney Spears' battle

Out to the battle between Britney Spears and her father the singer picked up a win yesterday in the fight over control of her finances and her career. But for now Spears' father will still be in charge here's ABC's in refugee. This morning Britney Spears father remains in control of her state. But he must continue to share that pat where with the co conserve order despite his objections. On Thursday a judge ordered Jamie spears to work with the trust company on a budget and investment strategy for his daughter's estate. Okay. I love. His dad has gotten. Fans holding three Britney signs gathered outside the courthouse calling for the judge to end all oversight of the singer's life. I had to fill Rick can formerly head business Kroll and that's. I've read me the 39 year old spears is the subject of a new documentary from the New York Times framing Britney Spears. There's a lot. We don't know about that outline any. Which DT ails her legal battles with her father. Britney's dad Jamie bit came conserving her in 2008. After his daughter reportedly struggled with mental health issues and was hospitalized. Last year Brittany tried to remove him as conservator claiming she was fearful of him. But a judge denied that request an appointed Bessemer trust company as Coca sooner murder of her state. Worth an estimated sixty million dollars. Her attorney again argued Thursday that Britney wants her dad out saying it is no secret that my client does not want her father as co conservator. Mr. spears attorney telling a different story saying. My client Jamie spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of britney's conservators and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her. Is clearly apparent to the court since the release of framing Britney Spears celebrities have also come to her defense including painful cast. It is easy to be themselves to get they would like Britney did not take part in Thursday's hearing but her latest tweet said. Remember no matter what we think we know about a person's life is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lands. Though the judge denied britney's request to remove her dad as conservative or her attorney can still submit another petition. Her next hearing is in March Kenneth Mona Andrea think he'll.

