Transcript for Caribbean volcano emergency

This Maureen thousands of people expected to evacuate seen incidents at least three cruise ships are ready to serve as emergency shelters. The Caribbean island looking like the battle zone and threw for Scott. The eruption of the Los so freer volcano Friday pumped clouds of ash six miles into the air. Forced T 181000 people to leave their homes mean. Oh yeah. Com and old. You have don't let them get back. Nobody yet. More than 3200 people now in shelters. I am. Then I'm just hoping want to mess it up that they think I'm all about. The volcano steady not tremors over the weekend some last dean twenty minutes given the previous. Eruption on and who we date they've lasted. Six month stay Ian and this isn't long plumes fun and the abrupt jump and sins of the deep woods. You know do list of it. Could be he is two weeks and now a massive cleanup in neighboring Barbados. 118 miles away where ashes raining down courtesy of the wind it's raining in the commanded. Ash and water and behind the prime minister asking people to stay inside their mask is venturing out Leland. Tight this could sense common sense it may need of two cents and dollars to. But the first thing that we need common sense. Roughly a 100000. People live seen in the granite the last time the well you know rat day in 1979. Cost nearly a hundred million dollars in damage.

