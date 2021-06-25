Transcript for What caused the Surfside building to collapse?

Let's turn outs in the investigation we're learning more about the history of problems at that building which first went up in 1981. This morning engineers say they are baffled by what caused 55 condos to crumble in seconds. It also buildings falling down America. Hand me here we had a building literally fall down. That security camera video capturing the moment the building buckled. Shows no signs of a sinkhole and no signs of a gas explosion but the images do appear to show in apparent failure or absence of any back up structures that are meant to prevent catastrophic failures like this. Buildings are not. On designer engineer constructed. To just collapse unless you intend them to. Residents in the area are already asking if a rooftop construction project is to blame. There was roof work being done but there's room for being done buildings all the time it's hard to imagine that that could defend. The impetus for such a catastrophic collapse. The condition of the condos also called into question one man saying his mother who's among the missing. Voiced her concern the night before the collapse she just that told me that she had woken up around 3:4 in the morning. A man had heard like some creaking noises. Meanwhile a lawsuit back in 2015. Claimed that management failed to maintain the building which resulted in cracks and water damage. But experts say cracks and water damage are likely not enough to cause such a disaster. Nobody has ever seen anything like this happen as the results own car there have been circumstances like to chocolate colored baseball alchemy but nothing like this is ever seek. Investigators will likely look for answers beneath the building after a study published last year found the land and building sits on was sinking at an alarming rate back during in 1990s. He had subsided and still runs out of the bidding bull market out there. And didn't close attention to creating your own carts and people some are in doctrine directs our Lugar is the big. Experts say it could be months or even years before we get answers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.