Transcript for Champion climber’s terrifying fall

We are back with the elite climber who speaking out this morning after surviving a terrifying fall in Yosemite National Park. Emily Perry Tim lost her grip and tumbled down L Kathy tanner vertical rock formation but another legend in the sport was in the right place at the right time to savor life. This morning a champion climber bruised and battered but people to be alive all in all I. I think I got pretty lucky so they left elbow it. Politics the life life. If we hear you can survive what could have been a fetal fall. After climbing up the first 150 feet on Yosemite treacherous granite rock face known as el Cappy ten. Suddenly in the middle of her climb Herrington says she lost her grip and tumbled down the cleft. She describes pin bowling down with a rope lashing her neck. They think in my head is just kind of like OK and falling is happening. And then say I don't remember I don't remember the impact they don't remember what happened after that I just remember being on the end of the rope and my partner. Being there Whitney and I remembered knowing that I was injured assess the worst hold on an entire room. He hit me after Obama holds. Alex Connell was the first to help carry ten he the world renowned rock climber and star of the twenty AT Oscar winning documentary brief solo. Connell was part of a group supporting characters attempt to do something no other woman has done before freak want to 3200. Foot granite wall in one day. During her rescue hoddle kept carriage and alert with stories as Yosemite search and rescue experts painstakingly climbed up and pulled her to safety this morning Harrigan says it will take time. But she plans to climb again. I aid will be back to you seventy probably in the spring but I ain't laid to rest and recover and then. I'm going to look forward to this thing. And good news Harrington is feeling well enough to visit her family for Thanksgiving. Asked routes hoddle people talk about the rescue coming up on Good Morning America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.