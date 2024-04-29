'Cheeseball Man' delights crowd in New York City

ABC News' Danny New spoke with the 22-year-old who devoured an entire jar of cheeseballs before an adoring crowd of thousands.

April 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live