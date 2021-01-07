Transcript for New concerns at Surfside condo collapse site

President Biden will visit Surfside Florida today to death told from last week's Condo collapse. Is now eighteen to children are among the latest victims to be identified. Now federal officials from the same agency that investigated the World Trade Center collapse in New York are joining the investigation. Meanwhile we're seeing new video from just hours before last week's collapse showing water pouring into the garage of the building. An overnight this morning rescue workers reported hearing cracks in the building. Raising new concerns ABC's faith a boob bait is in Surfside with the latest. Hi injured just after 2 o'clock this morning rescue workers reported hearing cracks in the building and had to investigate whether the rest of the tower would come crashing down this another example of just the rest they're facing here. This morning that sort of severe weather looming large over the search and rescue effort at the sign of the collapsed Florida Condo building. Forecasters watching the direction of a storm system expected to become tropical storm alpha it could dampen efforts to find victims in the rubble. Pick that I weather affects. Do the job that we're doing now just compounds it makes it more difficult. This group make contingency plans new chilling video surfacing suing the building's parking garage just moments before last there was these collapsed. This is the same area where X when he eighteen reports ninety major structural damage to the concrete below the pool deck. Including failed to waterproofing. You can see in the video water gushing down from what appears to be a pipe in the garage ceiling and debris on the floor. About seven minutes later the building. Crashing down. Oh. Yeah. And. Or race Rodriguez leaving a voice message for her brother as she bring in for her lying. Among the victims who did not meet hit a woman trapped in the debris begging first responders for home. A firefighter telling ABC news affiliate did he theology a dumpster metal rebar and a wall of concrete prevented rescue workers from reaching her. Feeling of not only defeat but it's to feeling of loss we are human after all we're not robots and machines. We feel it. Officials also devastated by news of the first children to be pulled from the rubble. It is also with great sorrow. Real pain. That I have to share review that two of these were children. Age four and ten. In the meantime they'll be another investigation into the collapse of the federal agency which investigated the collapse of the World Trade Center towers after 9/11 is now launching its own investigation calling it a fact finding investigation not a fault finding mission. Enter. Say thank you.

