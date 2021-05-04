New COVID concern

A new “double mutant” variant found in California has experts concerned. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian has more.
2:00 | 04/05/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for New COVID concern

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

