Transcript for Deshaun Watson accusers speaking out

This morning to we're hearing for the first time from one of the women accusing Houston Texans quarterback dish on watts in a sexual misconduct. The Shawn Watson assaulted and harassed me on the march 30 two ONE twenty. Actually so lease was the first woman to file a civil lawsuit against the NFL star. I got into massage therapy did you beat. The Shawn Watson has Romeo and that. She claims Watson touched her with his genitals during a massage in 20/20. Similar to what the other 21 women who have filed suits alleged. Including Lauren backs Lee who did not appear at Tuesday's news conference. But a letter she wrote to Watson was read aloud I am furious that the talented and hardworking young black man that gave so many children inspiration. Is nothing more than a predator of power. The 22 winning it all massage therapists accuse Watson of sexual misconduct during massage appointments. In some cases he takes pictures the particular woman from into Graham. And sends it to her and says where something like this because it's hot today or it's hot Houston. Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin claims so he's asked for a 100000 dollars in hush buddy before coming forward. In a statement hard insane he asked to Lisa's attorney Tony Busby for the rationale behind the demand. Adding we don't believe that the alleged facts show that Du'Shon did anything wrong. Watson's attorneys claim Busby responded in an email saying. We made a legit demand he rejected it we won't be making another. In addition to the civil lawsuits Watson also faces a criminal investigation. Houston police said last week that a report concerning Watson was filed but they did not elaborate. No court date is set in any 22 case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.