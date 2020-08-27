Transcript for Effects of storm surge

As Laura makes landfall this morning the National Hurricane Center is forecasting up peak storm surge of twenty feet along the Louisiana coast calling it. Un survivable still what he's a storm surge basically it seep water piling up along the shore ahead of and inside a hurricane. In the center of a hurricane as pressure falls water levels rides. All of that water highly not over the open ocean as the hurricane closes in Overland strong winds 130. Miles per hour in this case. Push that water toward the coast where it has nowhere left to go but up and inlet this surge from hurricane Laura could reach up to thirty miles in mind. According to the National Weather Service from the weight of that water approximately. 1700. Pounds per cubic yard. That can completely wiped out buildings and erode beaches are ginger zee explains what that could look like to residents living in the path of this storm surge. Not say here inside a home at the coast this is what it may look like the water approaching quickly and viciously. Entering your home and winding up the walls and sandy homes filled with water quickly reaching in nineteen inside the house. What storm surge combines at high tide the rapid rising water can be devastating. Some think it's high winds but storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property when it comes to hurricanes. So the latest advisories from the end WS say hurricane Laura storm surge could penetrate now forty miles in when combined with. Those high high winds our weather team warns affected areas can be uninhabitable. For weeks following the storm well thank you so much.

