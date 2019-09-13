Transcript for Felicity Huffman to be sentenced today

And we turn now to sentencing day for actress Felicity Huffman the Desperate Housewives star will learn her fate for her role. In the college admissions cheating scandal Hoffman is asking for home confinement for prosecutors want jail time. This morning a judgment day for Felicity Huffman. The actors will be sentenced in Boston after admitting to paying 151000. Dollars to have an SAT Procter Alter her daughter scores. Prosecutors are pushing for one month in jail telling the judge Hoffman's conduct was deliberate and manifestly criminal. Either probation your home confinement and large home in the Hollywood Hills with an infinity pool would constitute meaningful punishment or deter others from committing similar crimes. But Hoffman is asking the judge for probation and community service along with a 20000 dollar fine. In a letter to the judge is she claimed her decision to pay the money was out of desperation to be a good mother believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. Face on her own upbringing where she fell if she didn't necessarily have a lot of support she was kind of on her own she wanted to go the extra mile to make sure that they had every advantage. Hoffman is also getting support from many of her friends and family who have written letters to the judge on her behalf 27 friends banning members wrote impassioned letters to judge. That's effortless he's character and talking about her as a friend as a mother as a quiet and just about what a good person she really is. Huffman and her husband are among thirty other parents including full house star Laurie Lachlan. Who are accused of paying large sums of money to get their kids into procedures colleges. While Hoffman pleaded guilty blocked Clinton in her husband pleaded not guilty and are now preparing for trial. As for Hoffman she tells the judge I have a deep and abiding shame over what I've done shame and regret that Kerry for the rest of my life. In making their case for jail time prosecutors said Hopkins efforts were quote not driven by neater desperation a bias sense of entitlement. The judge's decision on Huffman sentence is expected this afternoon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.