Transcript for July 4th at the White House

Fireworks on the National Mall celebrating Independence Day. This celebration at the White House marking progress in the nation's independence from the corona virus. This year. The fourth of July as a day of special celebration. For we are emerging. From the darkness. Years. In the largest event of his administration president Biden hosting a barbecue for 1000 military families and essential workers. And honoring the more than 603000. American lives lost to cope in nineteen. To heal. We have to remember. We have to remember that. We will. The event coming after the Biden administration missed its goal of 70% of Americans receiving at least one vaccine shot by July 4. The CDC reports 67%. Of US adults have had one dose in 58%. Are fully vaccinated. And a new ABC news Washington Post poll finds that among those unvaccinated. 74%. Say they're unlikely to get a shot. My fellow Americans as the most patriotic thing you can do. So please. If you haven't gotten vaccinated. Do we do it now. The call to action all the more urgent with a highly contagious dealt a variant now identified in all fifty states. Accounting for more than 26%. Of new Covert cases nationwide. We are seeing increases in cases in those areas in the country with is lower vaccination rate. Now those concerns about the delta Varian are getting amplified as US road and air traveler reaches pre pandemic levels travel experts say to try to avoid busy roads he should try to drive home before 1 PM.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.