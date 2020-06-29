Transcript for Mississippi to officially retire controversial state flag

Now to the historic decision in Mississippi to bring down the state wide which is flown for 126. Years. This morning to Mississippi said this current state flag will soon be being of the past. Proper order 37 to fourteen of her breasts. Lawmakers late Sunday officially retiring the controversial flag and a plan to do away with the display of the confederate battle emblem. The sort broke coming amid heated debate. Many say in its history. Changing. But so many others say it's hate. You're gonna pull yields this morning hundred. And I hung. You saw the white kinda discriminate even Malaysian. Probably changeup sumo. In the end the bill to remove the flag passing by a landslide him both the house and senate. And the governor signed it into law almost immediately this is a coerced gay that we have. Then there and his courage. To change something that. Credit where Perrier overnight presumptive democratic presidential nominee Joseph Biden applauded the decision. Tweeting and the arc of the moral universe bent a little bit more today. Nor was I can pet detective. Are all the flag must be removed from all government buildings by July 13. State lawmakers are emphasizing that doesn't mean it's illegal to fly the flag privately. You can pilot replied you won't always get it the so there's no longer officially represents all people whose just. The new flag will include the words in god we trust voters still have to approve the new design.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.